In anticipation of the Adloyada Purim parade in Holon, to begin at 12pm, multiple streets have been blocked to traffic until the parade concludes: Sirlin between Geulim and Krauze, Sokolov, Homa U'Migdal, Hankin, HaHistadrut (between Fichman and Zalman Aran), Weizmann and HaNesi'im.

In addition, Kugel Square will be closed to southbound traffic.