French far-right leader Marine Le Pen charged over IS photos

French prosecutors filed preliminary charges Thursday against Marine Le Pen for tweeting brutal images of Islamic State violence.
The prosecutor's office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre said the charges were issued for "distribution of violent images." If the case
eventually reaches trial and she's convicted, Le Pen could face up to three years in prison and a 75,000-euro ($90,000) fine.
Le Pen's December 2015 tweets showed executions by IS extremists, including the killing of American reporter James Foley. She posted them in the wake of the November 2015 IS attacks on Paris, accusing the government of not doing enough to protect France.
Le Pen told BFM television Thursday "it's clearly aimed at silencing me. Yet I will not be silenced". Le Pen said she would consider a potential conviction as a "medal of patriotism and defense of the French people."