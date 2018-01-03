IDF chief congratulates Ynet journalist Ben-Yishai on wining Israel Prize

IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot congratulated Ynet journalist Ben-Yishai in winning the Israel Prize award, saying he "manifests a unique combination between a fighter and a journalist—always on the battlefield, alongside the combat forces, reporting firsthand, professionally and in-depth."

"In the course of the ten years that Ron has dealt with the media and in the military and security fields in particular, he has scored impressive achievements that reflect courage that reaches the most challenging and dangerous places with proper, thorough and accurate writing," he added.