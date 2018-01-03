UN rights body to hold debate on Ghouta on Friday at Britain's request

At the request of Britain, the United Nations Human Rights Council is expected to hold an "urgent debate" on Friday on the deteriorating situation in Syria's enclave of eastern Ghouta, a spokesman said on Friday.
The bureau of the 47-member state Geneva forum agreed to the request, which must be formally approved by the membership on Friday, UN spokesman Rolando Gomez said.
Julian Braithwaite, Britain's ambassador, said in his letter to the Council, which was made public, that his country would seek adoption
of a resolution whose text was to be circulated shortly.
Britain's draft resolution, seen by Reuters, strongly condemns the "sustained denial of humanitarian access, repeated attacks against medical facilities ... any indiscriminate use of heavy weapons and aerial bombardments, including cluster munitions, incendiary weapons and barrel bombs, and the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian authorities against civilians ... including against the people living in eastern Ghouta".