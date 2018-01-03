Pentagon dismisses Putin's boasts about new nuclear weapons

The Pentagon on Thursday dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin's boasts about developing a new array of nuclear weapons, saying America's missile defense is ready to protect the nation but is not directed at Russia.
Putin claims that Moscow has tested weapons that cannot be intercepted and would make NATO's missile defense "useless." That assertion does little to change the long-standing nuclear standoff between the US and Russia, which is rooted in deterrence and the reality that neither country would launch such weapons because doing so would mean mutual destruction. But it amps up the rhetoric and fuels worries about a new arms race.
"This is not about defense, it's about deterrence," said Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White, adding that the Defense Department was not surprised by the weapons claims. She added that US missile defenses are not designed with Russia's nuclear arsenal in mind, and Moscow knows this "very well."
She added: "We need to ensure we have a credible nuclear deterrent, and we are confident that we are prepared to defend this nation no matter what."