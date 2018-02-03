Suicide car bomber hits Afghan capital, at least four wounded

KABUL - A police official said a suicide bomber had struck in the Afghan capital, Kabul, after a loud explosion was heard in an area close to foreign embassies on Friday.

Police sirens could be heard in the area but there was no immediate word on any casualties from the blast.

Bismillah Tabaan, the police commander of the city's ninth district where the explosion took place, said the cause of the blast was a suicide bombing but details, including the target, were not yet clear.

Interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said the cause of the explosion was a car bomb in the Qabl Bai area of the city. At least four civilians had been wounded, he said.