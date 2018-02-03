Channels
Hungarian PM steps up anti-immigrant campaign after by-election loss
Reuters|Published:  03.02.18 , 11:12
BUDAPEST - Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday opposition parties would unite to try to oust his ruling Fidesz in the April 8 election and would turn Hungary into a haven for immigrants, after his party suffered a surprise by-election defeat.

 

Orban's rightwing nationalist Fidesz is seeking a third consecutive term. The party is leading in opinion polls but suffered an unexpected setback at a municipal by-election on Sunday when an opposition-backed independent comfortably beat the Fidesz candidate for mayor.

 

Orban told state radio on Friday fragmented opposition parties would unite and present a single candidate to run against Fidesz in each constituency.

 

Political analysts have said the by-election result could change dynamics within the opposition, which had struggled to mount any serious challenge.

 


