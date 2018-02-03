Channels
US and Russia clash over blame for Syria chemical attacks
Published:  03.02.18 , 20:43

UNITED NATIONS – The United States and Russia are again clashing over an expert body to determine responsibility for chemical attacks in Syria, with Washington circulating a new draft UN resolution and Moscow moving toward a vote on its own proposal.

 

The US and Russia have been lashing out at each other for months over the issue of accountability for chemical attacks in Syria, a close ally of Moscow.

 

Russia vetoed a Western-backed resolution in November that would have extended the mandate of the expert body charged with determining responsibility for chemical attacks.

 

Moscow circulated a new proposal in January, but Western powers say it gives Syria's government control over investigations.

The US circulated a proposal, obtained Friday by AP, to establish a new body that would investigate in an "impartial, independent" manner.

 


