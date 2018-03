Medical attention was given to 53 young men and women as a result of alcohol overconsumption or dehydration during the annual Kikar HaMedina Purim party in Tel Aviv.

Ten people were taken to the city's Ichilov Hospital.

Police detained for questioning 11 people—five on suspicion of violence and drug trafficking and six for selling alcohol to minors. Police Chief Roni Alsheikh toured the area while the party was in progress.