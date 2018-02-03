Putin, before vote, says he'd reverse Soviet collapse if he could

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he would reverse the collapse of the Soviet Union if he had a chance to alter modern Russian history, news agencies reported.

Putin made the comments, likely to strike a chord with millions of nostalgic older Russians, weeks before a March 18 election that polls show he should win comfortably.

Fielding quick-fire questions from supporters in Russia's European exclave of Kaliningrad, Putin was asked what Russian historical event he would like to change.

"The collapse of the Soviet Union," Putin immediately shot back.