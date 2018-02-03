France vows to keep fighting extremist violence

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso – France's foreign minister said his country is as determined as ever to fight extremist violence in Africa after the French Embassy was targeted in Burkina Faso.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Friday in televised remarks that "they targeted France, which is linked to Burkina Faso in its fight against terrorism."

He said the embassy was attacked around 10:15am but gendarmes and troops repelled the attack and no one in the embassy was hurt. He said one gendarme and all four attackers were killed in the operation.

He said at the same time there was an attack by a different group on the Burkina army headquarters where there were "numerous victims" and serious damage.