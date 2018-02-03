UN experts warn of intensified terrorist threats in Sahel

UNITED NATIONS – UN experts monitoring the implementation of sanctions on Mali are warning that the conflict-wracked West African nation and its neighbors "face intensified terrorist threats," especially in the border area between Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

The experts' interim report said the militant group calling itself the official al-Qaida branch in Mali and the Islamic State in the

Their report to the Security Council sanctions committee was obtained Friday by The Associated Press, the same day Islamic extremists opened fire on the French Embassy and army headquarters in Burkina Faso's capital. The government said at least seven soldiers and eight militants were killed.

The Jihadist threat was raised in the experts' report which focuses on implementation of a 2015 peace agreement.