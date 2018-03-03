UN chief condemns terror attacks in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso – The United Nations chief is condemning Friday's terrorist attacks in the capital of Burkina Faso.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says in a statement that the United Nations will "support Burkina Faso in its efforts to fight violent extremism and terrorism."

He also called on the world's nations to "promote national reconciliation and create the conditions for sustainable peace and development" in Burkina Faso.

Islamic extremists struck the French Embassy and Burkina Faso army headquarters in coordinated attacks of gunfire and explosives Friday, killing eight people and wounding more than 80 others. All eight militants were slain by security forces.