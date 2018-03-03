Polish group sues Argentine paper under new Holocaust law

WARSAW - A Polish campaign group is suing an Argentinian newspaper it says breached a new law that makes it a criminal offence to suggest Poland was complicit in the Holocaust.
In what appeared to be the first legal action under the so-called Holocaust law, just hours after it took effect, the Polish League Against Defamation said it filed a complaint against Argentina's Pagina 12 daily.
A minister from Poland's conservative government applauded the move to invoke the law which Warsaw says will protect it from slander,
but which the United States and Israel said would suppress authentic historic research and free speech.
The League, a non-governmental group that campaigns to protect Poland's historical reputation abroad, said that in December 2017 Pagina 12 used a photograph of Polish so-called 'doomed soldiers' who fought against communists after the war to illustrate an article on the Jedwabne pogrom of 1941 in which Nazi occupiers and local inhabitants colluded in the massacre of at least 340 Jews.