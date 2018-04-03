At joke-filled dinner, Trump suggests US will meet with North Korea

In the midst of a joke-filled monologue at a dinner with journalists, President Donald Trump suggested on Saturday that the United States will be meeting with North Korea but has told Pyongyang it must first "denuke."
"Now we are talking and they, by the way, called up a couple of days ago. They said that 'we would like to talk.' And I said 'So would we, but you have to denuke, you have to denuke,'" Trump told attendees at the annual Gridiron Club dinner.
"We will be meeting and we'll see if anything positive happens," he added.
It was unclear if Trump was joking or if formal US-North Korea talks were imminent.