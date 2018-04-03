Lapid protests in Tel Aviv railway station against Haredi IDF draft bill

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid and other party activists arrived at Tel Aviv’s Savidor Central railway station Sunday to protest against the IDF draft amendment being sponsored by the Haredi parties in the government.
“After the Supermarkets Law comes the draft dodgers law. This bill is an insult to IDF soldiers, to the state and to the Torah,” Lapid said.
“The Haredim are exploiting Netanyahu’s weakness because of the investigations in order to run over the secular, religious and traditional members of the public.”