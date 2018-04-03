Lieberman slams Haredi failure to condemn hanging effigie of IDF soldier

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman criticized Haredi political parties Sunday for failing to condemn the hanging of an effigy of a Haredi IDF Paratrooper from a rooftop in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Mea Shearim on Friday.
“It is a double shock. Both because of the act itself and because no Haredi leader voiced criticism,” Lieberman said in a joint meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and the Finance Committee. “It is the most serious thing and this cannot be overlooked in the agenda.”