Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman said Sunday that the government has no right to exist without approving the draft bill that would exempt Haredim from IDF conscription.

“If they don’t agree to delay the state budget, one of two things will happen: We will either vote against it, or there will be elections,” Litzman said in an interview with Ynet. “There is no way of conducting negotiations after a decision has been made by the Council of Torah Sages.”