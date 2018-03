A driver ran over a border policeman in the city of Acre near the city market Sunday in a suspected car-ramming attack, before continuing and wounding two other soldiers near the train station.

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated two people, approximately 20 years old, who were lightly wounded to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

The driver was shot on the spot and said to be in critical condition.

The motives have yet to be determined.