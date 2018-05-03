Netanyahu's former advisor, Nir Hefetz, in talks to turn state's witness

The Israel Police and Israel Securities Authority are holding talks with Nir Hefetz, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's former media advisor, in a bid to turn him into a state's witness in the Bezeq corruption investigation known as Case 4000.
Ynet has learned that senior criminal defense lawyer Ilan Sofer, who has finalized a number of state's witness deals with the police's Lahav 433 Unit in the past, met with senior Lahav officials on Hefetz's behalf several times last week to discuss the conditions of such an agreement.