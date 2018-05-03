Netanyahu speaks to Lieberman in attempt to solve coalition crisis over draft law

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks Sunday night in a bid to advance a solution to the coalition crisis threatening his government's stability. Netanyahu, currently on a state visit to the United States, spoke to Tourism Ministry Yariv Levin, who has been put
in charge charge of reaching a compromise that would allow the passing of a Haredi-exempting amendment to the draft law, and to Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, who stated recently that his Yisrael Beytenu party would not allow the bill to pass.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon of the Kulanu party met Sunday with Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism). During the meeting, Litzman asked Kahlon to postpone the approval of the 2019 budget and allow the approval of the draft law beforehand. Litzman even offered to provide a commitment in writing to support the budget without any further demand, if the draft law is approved.