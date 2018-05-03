First aid convoys reach Syria's Ghouta, stripped of medical supplies

Aid convoys reached a crossing point into Syria's eastern Ghouta on Monday, a witness said, bringing the first relief to the besieged enclave since one of the deadliest government assaults of the seven-year war began two weeks ago.
A World Health Organization (WHO) official said government authorities had stripped most medical material from UN vehicles, preventing surgical kits, insulin, dialysis equipment and other supplies from reaching the enclave of 400,000 people. President Bashar Assad vowed on Sunday to continue a military push into the biggest remaining opposition stronghold near Damascus, saying the offensive did not contradict five-hour ceasefires arranged each day by his main ally Russia.