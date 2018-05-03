Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

State attorney says was amazed by exchange of messages between judge and investigator
Shahar Hay|Published:  03.05.18 , 11:51
State Attorney Shai Nitzan told the Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee during a discussion on the exchange of text messages between Judge Ronit Poznanski-Katz and Israel Securities Authority investigator ADV. Eran Shacham-Shavit in the Bezeq affair, "I don't think prosecutors should be exchanging text messages with judges discussing their cases. On the personal level, I was amazed. Even when the full picture was revealed, our amazement didn't fade away."

 

The committee's chairman, Knesset Member Nissan Slomiansky, called for an investigation into the matter.

 


First published: 03.05.18, 11:51
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.