State attorney says was amazed by exchange of messages between judge and investigator

State Attorney Shai Nitzan told the Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee during a discussion on the exchange of text messages between Judge Ronit Poznanski-Katz and Israel Securities Authority investigator ADV. Eran Shacham-Shavit in the Bezeq affair, "I don't think prosecutors should be exchanging text messages with judges discussing their cases. On the personal level, I was amazed. Even when the full picture was revealed, our amazement didn't fade away."
The committee's chairman, Knesset Member Nissan Slomiansky, called for an investigation into the matter.