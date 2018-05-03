French minister in Iran to back nuclear deal but set out concerns on missiles

France's foreign minister visited Iran on Monday on a delicate mission to affirm Europe's support for a nuclear deal that opened Iran's economy while echoing US concern about Tehran's missile programme and role in regional conflicts.
Jean-Yves Le Drian aims to save the 2015 nuclear deal, which US President Donald Trump has threatened to quit unless European allies help "fix" it by forcing Iran to change its behaviour in other areas."We're not going to be Donald Trump's envoys or Iran's defense lawyers," said a French diplomatic source. "We have our own concerns and will talk to the different sensibilities of the Iranian system to get our point across."