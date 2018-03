Chief Justice Esther Hayut referred to the exchange of text messages between the judge overseeing Case 4000 and the representative of the Israel Securities Authority in the Bezeq affair, saying it is an "opportunity" to right wrongs currently ailing the judicial system.

"We were given the opportunity to correct a mistake and to provide an appropriate and transparent response to each defect, in order to preserve the public's trust." Hayut said in a speech at Bar-Ilan University.