French minister in Iran to reaffirm nuclear deal but set out concerns on missiles

France's foreign minister visited Iran on Monday on a delicate mission to reaffirm Europe's support for a nuclear deal that opened Iran's economy, while echoing US concern about Tehran's missile programme and role in regional conflicts.
Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit reflected French efforts to safeguard Iran's 2015 accord with major powers. US President Donald Trump has threatened
to pull out unless three European signatories help "fix" the deal by forcing Iran to limit its sway in the Middle East and rein in its missile programme.
Iran's clerical rulers believe that even if it were to do so, as called for by Western leaders, the United States is bent on "regime change" in the Islamic Republic and therefore any concessions would be futile.