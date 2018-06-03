Kahlon: 'Israelis will sit down to Seder meal with budget or without treasury minister'

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon commented on the possibility of the state's 2019 budget not passing due to controversy surrounding a draft bill, and said, "I cannot continue to function and serve as finance minister if the budget does not pass by the end of the session."

"There's no relation between the budget and the state's budget," Kahlon stressed. "I call on my friends to return to their senses. If the budget does not pass before Passover, I'll recommend to my friends to withdraw from the coalition. Israelis will sit down to the Seder meal either with a budget or without a treasury minister."