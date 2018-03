Watchdog: Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway violated Hatch Act

A federal watchdog says White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway violated the federal law prohibiting government officials from using their positions to influence political campaigns.

The Office of Special Counsel, which is unrelated to Robert Mueller's office, says Conway violated the Hatch Act twice last year when

Special Counsel Henry Kerner is sending his office's findings to President Donald Trump Tuesday "for appropriate disciplinary action." Trump will decide what—if any—punishment she will receive. The White House has not immediately commented on the report.

Conway came under fire for violating a different ethics provision last year, when she urged Trump supporters to purchase Ivanka Trump brand products.