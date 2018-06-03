HCJ freezes state compensation to evacuated Amona, Nativ Ha'avot settlers

The High Court of Justice issued an interim order freezing the implementation of the government's decision to provide personal compensation to the evacuees of Amona and Nativ Ha'avot.

The court ordered the state to respond to a petition filed by attorney Shahar Ben Meir until next week, and instructed the government to refrain from transferring the payments to the evacuees until it does so.

In the petition, Attorney Ben Meir argued that the government's decision to recompense the settlers is illegal, lacks any legal authorization and encourages delinquency and non-compliance with the law.