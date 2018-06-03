Channels
Iran dismisses Netanyahu's barbs, say 'Israeli occupation' behind problems in the Mid-East
Ynet|Published:  03.06.18 , 21:37

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the AIPAC Conference and dismissed his notion that Iran is at the center of all the problems plaguing the Middle East.

 

"Despite Netanyahu’s claims, the fact is that illegal occupation lies at the heart of most of the calamities in our region," he tweeted. "Historically, occupying another’s land has never been sustainable. This occupation, too —and the apartheid system that perpetuates it— will not last long."

 


First published: 03.06.18, 21:37
