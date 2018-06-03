Intelligence boss: US to issue more sanctions on Russia

The nation's top intelligence official said Tuesday that the Trump administration was getting ready to slap new sanctions on Russians over Moscow's meddling in the presidential election.
The Trump administration was harshly criticized for not imposing new sanctions in January when a list of 114 Russian politicians and 96
oligarchs was released to comply with a law Congress passed to punish Moscow for interfering in the 2016 US election.
Questioned about why no new sanctions have been issued, National Intelligence Director Dan Coats said they were forthcoming. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin "is going to be announcing those within a week," Coats told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee where he testified about worldwide threats.