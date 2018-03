Education Minister Naftali Bennett commented on the crisis surrounding the IDF conscription bill, and said, "Heads of all of the (coalition) parties wish to avoid being dragged to elections that will waste billions of taxpayers' money, and so we are all working in tandem to promote a law allowing a return to gradual Haredim conscription."

"I'm highly optimistic and assume by early next week we'll have solved the crisis and continued responsibly overseeing the state," he added.