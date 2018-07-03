Court releases teacher suspects of sex crimes in Australia to house arrest

The Jerusalem District Court released Malka Leifer, sought for extradition to Australia, to house arrest.

Leifer was arrested three weeks ago in the West Bank of suspicion of sexual offenses against three sisters when she served as the principal of a Haredi high school in Melbourne.

Leifer's attorneys said that, "The court determined our client should be trusted, as she did not betray its confidence last time. We're beginning on a new path that will end with proving previous opinions were correct in stating she was unfit to stand trial."