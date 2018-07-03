Arab FM'S affirm Jerusalem as future Palestinian capital

CAIRO -- Arab foreign ministers are insisting that Jerusalem must be the capital of a future Palestinian state, even as the US prepares to move its embassy there in a step that has angered the Arab world.

A ministerial meeting held Wednesday in the Egyptian capital Cairo brought together foreign ministers from the Arab League member-states.

It comes amid a wave of anger at US President Donald Trump's decision in December, which sparked protests in the West Bank and Gaza Strip at the time. Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital.