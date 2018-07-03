Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Arab FM'S affirm Jerusalem as future Palestinian capital
AP|Published:  03.07.18 , 19:42

CAIRO -- Arab foreign ministers are insisting that Jerusalem must be the capital of a future Palestinian state, even as the US prepares to move its embassy there in a step that has angered the Arab world.

 

A ministerial meeting held Wednesday in the Egyptian capital Cairo brought together foreign ministers from the Arab League member-states.

 

It comes amid a wave of anger at US President Donald Trump's decision in December, which sparked protests in the West Bank and Gaza Strip at the time. Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

 


First published: 03.07.18, 19:42
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.