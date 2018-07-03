Channels
Police: At least 3 people injured in knife attack in Vienna
AP|Published:  03.07.18 , 23:40

VIENNA Austrian police said at least three people were injured in a knife attack Wednesday on the streets of Vienna, with the attacker possibly injuring a fourth nearby.

 

Vienna police said the attack happened at about 7:45 p.m. (1845 GMT; 1 p.m. EST) on Praterstrasse in the heart of Vienna.

 

"According to eyewitnesses a man has attacked three persons -- a man, his wife and their adult daughter," police spokesman Patrick Maierhofer told The Associated Press. "The three persons suffered heavy to life-threatening injuries and are currently in a hospital."

 

A fourth person was attacked with a knife nearby shortly afterward, police said: "A link (between the attacks) is part of ongoing investigations."

 


