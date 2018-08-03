France to provide 14 mln euros in aid to Lebanese army

PARIS - France will provide 14 million euros' ($17 million) worth of aid to the Lebanese army, to include training and equipment such as anti-tank missiles, an official said on Thursday.

The aid is part of efforts to strengthen Lebanon's institutions and boost security amid growing internal political tensions.

The army, one of the few institutions not overtaken by the sectarian divisions that plague Lebanon, has few resources to deal with the instability on its border with Syria, and has been seeking to modernise its hardware.