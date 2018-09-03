Britain welcomes US-North Korea talks

LONDON – Britain will keep up pressure on North Korea even as it welcomes progress towards talks between its leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday.

Trump said he was prepared to meet North Korea's Kim in what would be the first face-to-face encounter between the two countries' leaders and could mark a breakthrough in the standoff over the North's nuclear weapons.

"We have always been clear that we want Kim Jong Un to change path and put the welfare of his people ahead of the illegal pursuit of nuclear weapons," May's spokesman said.

"We will continue to work closely with the US, South Korea and the international community to ensure that pressure on North Korea continues and sanctions are strictly enforced until Kim Jong Un matches his words with concrete actions."