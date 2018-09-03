Al-Qaida fighters in Syria want to go to Idlib

The largest rebel group in eastern suburbs of the capital Damascus says they have agreed with a UN team that entered the besieged area to evacuate al-Qaida-linked fighters from the district.
In a statement Friday, The Army of Islam said that the first batch of fighters to be evacuated is currently detained in the group's prisons in eastern Ghouta.
The Army of Islam said that the detainees from the al-Qaida-linked Levant Liberation Committee have asked to be sent to the rebel-held province of Idlib in Syria's northwest.
It was not immediately clear if the government would accept such a relocation which will involve passing through state-controlled areas to reach Idlib.
In a letter last month to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the three main rebel factions in eastern Ghouta said they were committed to making al-Qaida-linked fighters and their families leave within 15 days.