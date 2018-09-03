Trump discusses North Korea with China's Xi

The White House says President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have discussed North Korea.
The leaders spoke Friday, the day after Trump agreed to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a date and time still to be determined.
The White House says Trump and Xi "welcomed the prospect" of dialogue between the US and North Korea. They also committed to keep pressure and sanctions in place until North Korea takes "tangible steps" toward "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization."
Trump expressed hope that Kim will choose a brighter path for his country.
China is North Korea's main benefactor. Trump has urged his Chinese counterpart to help pressure North Korea into abandoning its nuclear program.