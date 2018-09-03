Florida governor signs gun restrictions 3 weeks after attack

Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed a far-reaching school-safety bill Friday that places new restrictions on guns, cementing his state's break with the National Rifle Association and decades of Republican thinking on gun control in the aftermath of the Parkland high school attack.
Surrounded by family members of students killed in the shooting just over three weeks ago, the GOP governor said the bill balances "our individual rights with need for public safety."
"It's an example to the entire country that government can and has moved fast," said Scott, whose state has been ruled for 20 years by Republican lawmakers who are friendly to gun owners.