Putin says 'couldn't care less' if Russians interfered in US elections

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview Friday on NBC News that he "couldn't care less" if Russian citizens worked to interfere in the 2016 US presidential elections, because according to him they were not connected to the Kremlin.
"Why have you decided the Russian authorities, myself included, gave anybody permission to do this?" Putin wondered in an interview with Megyn Kelly.
"So what if they're Russians?" Putin said of the people indicted last month by special counsel Robert Mueller. "There are 146 million Russians. So what? ... I don't care. I couldn't care less. ... They do not represent the interests of the Russian state."