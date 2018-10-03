Haredi Lithuanian faction will suffice with preliminary reading of draft bill

The Lithuanian faction of the Yahadut Hatorah Party received authorization from their leadership, rabbis Chaim Kanievsky and Gershon Edelstein, to discuss a compromise regarding the bill exempting Yeshiva students from enlistment in a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The compromise includes an agreement to pass the bill with a preliminary reading alone and its continued promotion to take place the summer session of the Knesset. However, the decision does not require the Hasidic stream of the party, led by Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, who is demanding that the law be passed in three readings in the present Knesset session.