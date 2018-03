Bayit Yehudi leader Naftali Bennett promised to stand by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday morning as long as he did not lead the nation to unnecessary elections, in which case "you will lose us."

“Mr. Prime Minister. As long as you act for the good of the State of Israel, we will continued to be behind you. If you bring the right-wing government down and lead us to unnecessary elections for personal aims, you will lose us,” Bennett wrote on his Twitter page.