IDF launches large-scale emergency preparedness exercise
Yoav Zitun|Published:  03.11.18 , 10:43
The IDF launched a large-scale General Staff exercise on Sunday to drill emergency preparedness in all of the military's commands.

 

As part of the exercise, the Home Front Command will also hold a drill, sounding out rocket alert sirens on Tuesday, March 13, at 11:05am and 7:05pm. A second siren will be sounded in case of a real emergency.

 

"The drill was planned in advanced as part of the training plan for 2018 and is meant to maintain the fitness and readiness of the troops," the IDF Spokesman's Office said.

 


