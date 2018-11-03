Minister Regev: PM wants stability, but won't accept only 61 gov't MKs

Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev (Likud) implied Sunday that if Lieberman withdrew from the coalition, Netanyahu would not be prepared to accept a return to the situation in which his government comprised of a majority of one in the 120-member Knesset.
“We have concluded our Likud ministers meeting and the prime minister repeated that what is important is the stability of the government.
One thing that is clear is that he is not prepared to sit with 61 MKs and I hope that Lieberman and the Haredim come down from this tree,” Regev said.
If Lieberman does decide to withdraw from the coalition, Netanyahu’s already tenuous control of the Knesset would be further reduced to a slender majority of 1, reversing his position to the period before the Yisrael Beytenu leader was appointed defense minister.
“From the prime minister’s point of view, he will do everything that is necessary to ensure that the elections are in 2019,” Regev continued.
“At the moment, the current situation is in the hands of the Haredim or Lieberman or Kahlon. They will have to reach an understanding. I have no idea why Lieberman wants to go to elections. We’re not scared of elections.”