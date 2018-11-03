Fierce fighting in Syria's Ghouta as Assad presses assault

The Syrian army and rebel groups fought fierce battles early on Sunday on a critical front in eastern Ghouta where government advances have in effect splintered the insurgent enclave near Damascus into three.
State television on Sunday broadcast from the edge of the eastern Ghouta town of Mudeira, where an army field commander told Reuters pro-Syrian government forces had arrived earlier in the day.
Footage showed several massive plumes of smoke in the distance behind a war-ravaged townscape with big holes in walls and roofs, and yet more smoke wafting across the streets. The sound of blasts could be heard.
More than 1,100 civilians have been killed in the onslaught on the biggest rebel stronghold near Damascus since it began three weeks ago with a withering bombardment, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.