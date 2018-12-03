Lapid: 'Draft-dodging law' an insult to the IDF and a national disgrace

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid on Monday slammed the compromise that was reached Sunday night between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman of the United Torah Judaism party on a new IDF draft bill.

"The new wording of the 'draft-dodging law' is an insult to the IDF and an insult to those who enlist," Lapis said. "According to this wording, the Haredim will enlist if they feel like it. If they don't feel like it, they simply won’t come. It's a national disgrace."