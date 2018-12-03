Yisrael Beytenu threatens to quit government if IDF draft bill passes 3rd reading

An Yisrael Beytenu source said Monday that if the IDF draft bill passes its third reading in the Knesset, the party would quit the government.

According to a compromise reached late Sunday between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman of the United Torah Judaism party, the draft bill would pass its preliminary reading before the approval of the 2019 state budget and its second and third reading during the Knesset's summer session. In return, the Haredim have promised to vote in favor of the state budget as early as this week.