BBC staff to testify at UN on Iran targeting Persian service

DUBAI - The BBC said Monday its journalists will appeal for the first time directly to the United Nations over what the British broadcaster describes as the "persecution and harassment" by Iran of those affiliated with its Persian service.

The decision by the broadcaster comes after an Iranian court last year froze the assets of more than 150 people associated with its Persian service.

While long targeted by authorities in the Islamic Republic, the BBC said its decision came after harassment by authorities had worsened recently as their complaints had been "completely ignored."

"We are not the only media organization to have been harassed or forced to compromise when dealing with Iran," BBC director-general Tony Hall said in a statement. "In truth, this story is much wider: it is a story about fundamental human rights."