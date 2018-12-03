Channels
UK leader: Poisoning part of Russian aggression
AP|Published:  03.12.18 , 19:42
British Prime Minister Theresa May says her government has concluded it is "highly likely" Russia is responsible for the poisoning of an ex-spy and his daughter.

 

May told British lawmakers on Monday that Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were exposed to a nerve agent known as Novichok (Novice), a weapon developed in the Soviet Union in the end of the Cold War

 

May says the attack in a city in England fits a pattern of Russian aggression and that Russia's ambassador to the UK has been summoned to explain what happened.

 

She said: "We will not tolerate such a brazen attempt to murder innocent civilians on our soil."

 

Skripal and his daughter remain in critical condition more than a week after they were found unconscious in Salisbury on March 4.

 


